Family care and the lockdown regulations—an important (but nuanced) Court of Protection decision (NG (by his litigation friend, the Official Solicitor) v A local authority)

Published on: 19 January 2021
Local Government analysis: The (surprisingly) small body of reported cases relating to coronavirus (COVID-19) (representing the tip of a rather larger iceberg) has been added to in NG v Hertfordshire County Council and others , a decision of Mrs Justice Lieven concerning a 30 year old man, NG, with moderate to severe autism, mild learning disability and severe communication difficulties. Alex Ruck Keene a barrister at 39 Essex Chambers provides a valuable insight on this case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

