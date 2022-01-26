LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Directors and insolvency / Directors' disqualification

Legal News

Fairness and clarity in director disqualification (Re Asset Land Investment plc)

Published on: 26 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Fairness and clarity in director disqualification (Re Asset Land Investment plc)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Secretary of State brought disqualification proceedings against the directors of a company that had operated an unlawful land banking collective investment scheme. The company and several of its directors had already been subject to proceedings by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for breach of sections 19 and 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA 2000). These proceedings concluded in the Supreme Court, with the decision as to the participation of the company and its directors in an unlawful collective investment scheme being upheld. Following the winding up of the company, the Secretary of State commenced disqualification proceedings against the directors. By trial all but the remaining respondent, Mr Lord, had given disqualification undertakings. The Secretary of State’s case was that as a director of a company found to have operated an unlawful collective investment scheme, Mr Lord was unfit to act as a director. The Secretary of State was however prevented from running the allegations against the director except on a narrow basis because of deficiencies in the way the case was put. Written by Daniel Lewis, barrister at Wilberforce Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As