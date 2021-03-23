Failure to provide reasonable maintenance where a decree of divorce is sought in another jurisdiction (Villiers v Villiers)

Article summary

Family analysis: After making (niche) legal history in the Supreme Court last summer, the hard-won right of the wife in Villiers v Villiers to make a claim for maintenance under section 27 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 (MCA 1973), notwithstanding ongoing Scottish divorce proceedings, has ended in disappointment. The judgment explored the history and policy behind MCA 1973, s 27 itself, the exceptionality of an MCA 1973, s 27 order where a foreign divorce in a friendly state or other part of the British Islands is in prospect and the criteria for making such an order. It also considered the limits of ‘judicious encouragement’, where third party financial assistance has been a feature. Neither party emerges well from the judgment, with cross-examination described as ‘reminiscent of a peculiarly vicious defended divorce’. Clare Williams, professional support lawyer at JMW Solicitors LLP, analyses the issues. or to read the full analysis.