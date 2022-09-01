LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Enforcing security and property insolvency / Property insolvency

Legal News

Failure to prove the case under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Hinton (as trustee in bankruptcy of John Wotherspoon) v Wotherspoon)

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Failure to prove the case under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Hinton (as trustee in bankruptcy of John Wotherspoon) v Wotherspoon)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: The applicant trustee in bankruptcy failed in his case that the transfer of the bankrupt’s 50% interest in a matrimonial home six years prior to bankruptcy and 12 years prior to the issue of the claim had been ineffective in equity, and therefore failed to establish that a subsequent transfer of that interest had taken place at an undervalue. The trustee’s alternative case that the transfer was for a purpose prohibited under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) failed on the balance of probabilities, notwithstanding the judge’s rejection of much of the respondent’s evidence. A further case that the husband had entered into a prohibited transaction by consenting to a disposition of the property was rejected as being obviously flawed, as was the trustee’s valuation evidence. This case is a salient reminder to office-holders and their advisors to assess their claims critically and to ensure that there is sufficient (documentary) evidence available which proves their case. This is particularly important where, as here, a prohibited purpose is alleged under IA 1986, s 423 and the transactions under scrutiny took place a significant time prior to the bankruptcy (and the claim). Written by Hugh Miall, barrister at XXIV Old Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More