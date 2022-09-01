Failure to prove the case under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Hinton (as trustee in bankruptcy of John Wotherspoon) v Wotherspoon)

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: The applicant trustee in bankruptcy failed in his case that the transfer of the bankrupt’s 50% interest in a matrimonial home six years prior to bankruptcy and 12 years prior to the issue of the claim had been ineffective in equity, and therefore failed to establish that a subsequent transfer of that interest had taken place at an undervalue. The trustee’s alternative case that the transfer was for a purpose prohibited under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) failed on the balance of probabilities, notwithstanding the judge’s rejection of much of the respondent’s evidence. A further case that the husband had entered into a prohibited transaction by consenting to a disposition of the property was rejected as being obviously flawed, as was the trustee’s valuation evidence. This case is a salient reminder to office-holders and their advisors to assess their claims critically and to ensure that there is sufficient (documentary) evidence available which proves their case. This is particularly important where, as here, a prohibited purpose is alleged under IA 1986, s 423 and the transactions under scrutiny took place a significant time prior to the bankruptcy (and the claim). Written by Hugh Miall, barrister at XXIV Old Buildings. or to read the full analysis.