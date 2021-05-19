Failure to prepare points of dispute before the hearing fatal to application to set aside $US 3m default costs certificate (National Bank of Kazakhstan v Bank of New York Mellon)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The master held that draft points of dispute were ‘fundamental’ to the hearing of an application to set aside a default costs certificate. While there may be reasons for not providing them at the time of making the application, they should be available for the hearing and a failure to do so in this case meant that the costs judge declined to set aside the default costs certificate. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager, at Total Legal Solutions.
