menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Detailed assessment

Legal News

Failure to prepare points of dispute before the hearing fatal to application to set aside $US 3m default costs certificate (National Bank of Kazakhstan v Bank of New York Mellon)

Failure to prepare points of dispute before the hearing fatal to application to set aside $US 3m default costs certificate (National Bank of Kazakhstan v Bank of New York Mellon)
Published on: 19 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Failure to prepare points of dispute before the hearing fatal to application to set aside $US 3m default costs certificate (National Bank of Kazakhstan v Bank of New York Mellon)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The master held that draft points of dispute were ‘fundamental’ to the hearing of an application to set aside a default costs certificate. While there may be reasons for not providing them at the time of making the application, they should be available for the hearing and a failure to do so in this case meant that the costs judge declined to set aside the default costs certificate. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager, at Total Legal Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More