Failure to obtain gas safety record prohibits ‘No-Fault’ eviction procedure (Byrne v Hardwood-Delgado)

Property Disputes analysis: The County Court held that a landlord’s failure to obtain a gas safety record prior to the commencement of a tenancy subsequently prevented the landlord from using the ‘no fault’ eviction procedure under section 21 of the Housing Act 1988 (HA 1988). In the first instance, hearing held on 5 January 2022, Deputy District Judge Wright ordered possession following the landlord’s service of a section 21 notice, which was held to be valid despite the fact that the tenant had not received the gas safety record until approximately one month after his tenancy had commenced. The tenant was granted permission to appeal the decision. The appeal was heard on 26 May 2022 before Her Honour Judge Bloom, with the judgment being handed down on 21 June 2022. The principal issue considered in the appeal was whether the landlord’s failure to obtain a gas safety record before the tenant took occupation was fatal to the landlord's ability to use section 21 to end the tenancy. HHJ Bloom concluded that this failure did prevent the landlord from ending the tenancy under section 21 and that the landlord’s breach could not be remedied subsequently. Accordingly, the decision of DDJ Wright would be set aside and a further appeal was granted on an ancillary point of law. Written by Mark Reading and Laura Odlind, both partners in the Property litigation team at Mishcon de Reya LLP. or to read the full analysis.