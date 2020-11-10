Sign-in Help
Failure to notify HMRC of claim for enhanced protection in time—court finds it objectively reasonable for taxpayer to have relied on incorrect financial advice (Dr J Gibson (Deceased) v HMRC)

Published on: 10 November 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Executive summary
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the FTT decide?
  • Case details

Pensions analysis: This case concerns the late notification of a claim for pension protection in respect of registered pensions under the Registered Pensions Schemes (Enhanced Lifetime Allowance) Regulations 2006 and whether the taxpayer had a reasonable excuse for failing to notify a claim for protection before 6 April 2009, and also whether the taxpayer notified the claim without unreasonable delay after the reasonable excuse ceased. The First-tier Tax Tribunal (Tax Chamber) (FTT) found in the taxpayer’s favour as he had reasonably relied on the incorrect advice of his adviser and so there was no unreasonable delay in making the protection notification. Written by Gary Brothers, managing partner at The Independent Tax & Forensic Services LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

