Failure to give written particulars: when tribunals must consider making an award (Levy v 34 & Co)

Published on: 19 February 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Relevant law
  • Background facts
  • Decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: If a claimant does not actively advance before the tribunal a claim for an award under section 38 of the Employment Act 2002 (in respect of a failure by the employer to provide a written statement of employment particulars), probably by including it in the ET1 and then by pursuing the issue at the hearing, the employment tribunal is under no obligation to consider and rule on the issue of its own motion, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

