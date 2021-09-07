Failure to call witnesses, reliance upon fraudulent misrepresentations and penalty interest (Ahuja Investments Ltd v Victorygame Ltd and Pandher)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: This case is useful reading for practitioners on three grounds. Firstly, the judgment provides a useful summary of the court's approach to drawing inferences and making factual findings in the absence of key witnesses. Secondly, the judgment is a rare example of a defendant successfully discharging the burden of proving non-reliance upon an admittedly incorrect representation. Thirdly, in his judgment His Honour Judge Hodge QC disallowed a claim for contractual interest on the basis that it was an unenforceable penalty, and may be deployed in future as a touchstone example for inappropriate levels of interest. Written by Ryan Turner, barrister at Lamb Chambers.