LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Claims and remedies / Misrepresentation, misstatement and other claims

Legal News

Failure to call witnesses, reliance upon fraudulent misrepresentations and penalty interest (Ahuja Investments Ltd v Victorygame Ltd and Pandher)

Published on: 07 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Failure to call witnesses, reliance upon fraudulent misrepresentations and penalty interest (Ahuja Investments Ltd v Victorygame Ltd and Pandher)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Failure to call witnesses and the impact of adverse inferences
  • Penalty interest
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: This case is useful reading for practitioners on three grounds. Firstly, the judgment provides a useful summary of the court’s approach to drawing inferences and making factual findings in the absence of key witnesses. Secondly, the judgment is a rare example of a defendant successfully discharging the burden of proving non-reliance upon an admittedly incorrect representation. Thirdly, in his judgment His Honour Judge Hodge QC disallowed a claim for contractual interest on the basis that it was an unenforceable penalty, and may be deployed in future as a touchstone example for inappropriate levels of interest. Written by Ryan Turner, barrister at Lamb Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Precedents
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As