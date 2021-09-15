Failure to apply to extend injunction stay means the injunction ‘bites’ (Cormeton Fire Protection Ltd v Pyrocel Ltd and another)

Article summary

IP analysis: This judgment deals with a number of issues raised by way of application by the claimant following judgment on the central issue of the right to use the ‘Cormeton’ name in relation to mechanical and electrical fire protection systems. In the present judgment, the court held that an injunction which had been stayed pending application by the defendants to extend that stay was held to ‘bite’ following the defendants’ failure to apply. The court also clarified the position relating to its disclosure order, pointing out that a defendant cannot refuse to comply with an order for Island Records v Tring disclosure simply because they feel it is ‘not worth the candle’. Written by Dr Tim Sampson, barrister at Lamb Chambers. or to read the full analysis.