- Failure to appear—how to proceed if an appellant is absent and unrepresented (Leave.EU v Information Commissioner)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Did the court have jurisdiction to proceed with the hearing in the absence of a party?
- Was Leave.EU aware of the Hearing?
- Was it just and appropriate to hear the appeal in the absence of Leave.EU?
- Case details
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: This concise judgment analyses the way in which the Court of Appeal should proceed where an appellant fails to appear at a hearing and is unrepresented. It is a useful summary of the Court of Appeal's power to consider an appeal in the absence of one party, both as a matter of its inherent jurisdiction, and the specific powers conferred in appeals from the Upper Tribunal (Administrative Appeals Chamber) ('Upper Tribunal'). The Court of Appeal considered whether to adjourn the hearing; rely on the appellant's skeleton argument which had been filed in advance; or dismiss the appeal in its entirety. In a unanimous decision, the Court of Appeal concluded that as the appellant had received ample notice of the hearing but had nevertheless failed to appear (either with or without representation) the court had jurisdiction to conclude that the appellant's non-attendance should be taken as an indication that it did not wish to proceed. The appeal was dismissed. Written by Charlotte Clayson, partner at Trowers & Hamlins LLP.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.