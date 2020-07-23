Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Failure of scheme designed to allow shareholders to receive distributions free of income tax using the settlements legislation (Dunsby v HMRC)

Failure of scheme designed to allow shareholders to receive distributions free of income tax using the settlements legislation (Dunsby v HMRC)
Published on: 23 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Failure of scheme designed to allow shareholders to receive distributions free of income tax using the settlements legislation (Dunsby v HMRC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Factual background
  • Issues before the FTT
  • What did the FTT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The case concerned Mr Dunsby’s participation in a tax avoidance scheme, known as ‘Project Scimitar’, which was designed to allow shareholders in trading companies with distributable profits to receive those profits free of income tax by using the settlements legislation in Part 5 of the Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005 (ITTOIA 2005). Mr Dunsby argued that the relevant income fell within the scope of the settlements legislation and should be treated as the income of another person, not him. HMRC argued that either the income was to be treated as Mr Dunsby’s under the settlements legislation or that the settlements legislation does not prevent a charge to income tax. The First-tier Tribunal (FTT) held that the payment received by Mr Dunsby was not a dividend or distribution, but that Mr Dunsby was a settlor of a settlement and the income arising under the settlement should treated as Mr Dunsby’s. As such, he was subject to tax on the income of the settlement. Written by Kelly Stricklin-Coutinho, barrister, at 39 Essex Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More