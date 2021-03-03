Sign-in Help
Home / Property / Residential property / Plot sales

Legal News

Failing to set out basic allegations leads to strike out in insolvency proceedings (Sampathkumar v Wildwood CR)

Failing to set out basic allegations leads to strike out in insolvency proceedings (Sampathkumar v Wildwood CR)
Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Failing to set out basic allegations leads to strike out in insolvency proceedings (Sampathkumar v Wildwood CR)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The section 423 application
  • The removal of the unilateral notice pursuant to the court’s inherent jurisdiction
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case involved an insolvency application seeking relief under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) in relation to the transfer of a leasehold property. The application was, however, struck out for a complete failure to allege that there was a transaction at an undervalue of any sort. The judge addressed the importance of setting out the alleged facts relied upon to show that the requirements of a particular cause of action are met. The judgment also addressed whether the Insolvency and Companies List of the High Court had jurisdiction to exercise the court’s inherent power to order the removal of unilateral notices, and whether the court should do so where a specialist tribunal is already seized of such an application. Written by Poppy Rimington-Pounder, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More