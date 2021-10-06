LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Failed claim to recover antecedent payments to company directors (Green and Brookmann Home Ltd v Johnson and Mann)

Published on: 06 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: The liquidator of a company set up to acquire the business and ultimately the shareholding of a textile company has failed in an attempt to recover payments made by the former directors to themselves. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

