Factors to be considered when debating relationship between arbitral confidentiality and the principle of open justice (CDE v NOP)

Arbitration analysis: A High Court judge during a case management conference (CMC) in Commercial Court proceedings involving allegations which had been the subject of arbitration proceedings and had resulted in an award was entitled to make orders to ensure that the award would not become public until the court had determined that it should and had not erred in holding the CMC in private (up to a point). The Court of Appeal so held in dismissing the substantive appeal of the claimants (CDE) who wanted the award to be made public. CPR 39.2(3)(c) had applied, as the hearing involved confidential information, and it had been necessary for the judge to sit in private to secure the proper administration of justice. Written by Sandip Patel QC FCIArb, managing partner at Aliant, London, and barrister at 33 Bedford Row. or to read the full analysis.