menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Litigation / Parties and their representatives

Legal News

Factor in Factortame—funding and champerty for creative litigation lawyers (Farrar (deceased) v Candey Ltd and another)

Published on: 30 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Factor in Factortame—funding and champerty for creative litigation lawyers (Farrar (deceased) v Candey Ltd and another)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This judgment analyses a novel litigation financing arrangement between a claimant and his solicitors in the context of recent developments in the area of permitted financing agreements. Mr Justice Marcus Smith held that the assignment of a claim by a client to his solicitors was void under common law champerty principles where the assignment replaced a damages-based agreement (DBA) and subsequent conditional fee agreement (CFA), but was not itself compliant with the statutory requirements for a DBA or a CFA. Written by Natalie Todd, partner, and Anastasia Tropsha, lawyer, at PCB Byrne LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More