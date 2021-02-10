Sign-in Help
Facebook now targeted by competing class actions over data-harvesting app

Facebook now targeted by competing class actions over data-harvesting app
Published on: 10 February 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Facebook is now being targeted by two competing class actions in the UK over abuses by a third-party app accused of scraping personal data from users’ profiles, with a second claim announced. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

