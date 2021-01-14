Sign-in Help
Facebook may face court proceedings in Belgium under EU GDPR, Advocate General’s opinion says

Published on: 14 January 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Facebook should continue to face data protection proceedings by the Belgian supervisory authority in a Belgian court even though Ireland, where the company has its EU headquarters, has primary jurisdiction as lead supervisory authority under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR), according to a legal opinion prepared by an Advocate General for the Court of Justice in Facebook Ireland and others, Case C-645/19. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

