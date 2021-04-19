Facebook faces mass action for damages in Irish courts after global dataset leak

Mlex: Facebook faces a mass action in the Irish courts seeking potentially millions of euros in damages after suffering a major dataset leak affecting more than 530 million users globally, with one-fifth of them in the EU. The legal action has been launched by civil rights group Digital Rights Ireland (DRI), which last week filed a regulatory complaint to the Irish Data Protection Commission.
