Facebook faces mass action for damages in Irish courts after global dataset leak

Published on: 19 April 2021
Published by: MLex
Facebook faces a mass action in the Irish courts seeking potentially millions of euros in damages after suffering a major dataset leak affecting more than 530 million users globally, with one-fifth of them in the EU. The legal action has been launched by civil rights group Digital Rights Ireland (DRI), which last week filed a regulatory complaint to the Irish Data Protection Commission.

