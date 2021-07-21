menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Practice, procedure and settlement / Employment Tribunals

Legal News

Face coverings remain mandatory in employment tribunals in England and Wales

Published on: 21 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Face coverings remain mandatory in employment tribunals in England and Wales
  • What is the background?
  • What is the update?

Article summary

Employment analysis: The requirement to wear face coverings in public areas of courts and tribunal centres in England and Wales remains in place. In employment tribunals in England and Wales, during any hearing involving in-person attendance, Employment Judges will continue strongly to encourage the wearing of face coverings by everyone in the hearing room, except for the judge/member or a person who is directly addressing the tribunal, the President of Employment Tribunals in England and Wales has stated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As