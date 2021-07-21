Face coverings remain mandatory in employment tribunals in England and Wales

Employment analysis: The requirement to wear face coverings in public areas of courts and tribunal centres in England and Wales remains in place. In employment tribunals in England and Wales, during any hearing involving in-person attendance, Employment Judges will continue strongly to encourage the wearing of face coverings by everyone in the hearing room, except for the judge/member or a person who is directly addressing the tribunal, the President of Employment Tribunals in England and Wales has stated.
