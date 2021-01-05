Sign-in Help
Extradition—Year in Review of 2020—a look forward to 2021

  • Country-specific caselaw
  • Jurisprudential developments
  • Interesting decisions—including coronavirus-related circumstances
  • What to expect in 2021—the impact of Brexit and coronavirus

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: 2020 has undoubtedly been a most unusual year, but in terms of the evolution of extradition caselaw it has been surprisingly still. As in previous years, extradition appeals have been dominated by Article 8 cases and challenges to European prison conditions. However, fewer extraditions than usual have actually taken place, and not for the obvious reasons (although coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused its own delays). Various challenges have led to large numbers of appeals being stayed pending outcomes of lead cases. Sharmistha Michaels and Rebecca Hill, barristers at Five St Andrew’s Hill, discuss the most important extradition judgments of 2020 and what to expect in 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

