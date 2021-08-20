Extradition—European arrest warrants—interpretation of section 12A ‘decision to charge and try’ (Killoran v Belgium)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: This decision of the High Court in the extradition appeal of Killoran v a Belgian Judicial Authority) looks again at the provisions of section 12A of the Extradition Act 2003 (EA 2003), which was introduced as an additional safeguard to the European arrest warrant (EAW) scheme to ensure that criminal cases were sufficiently well advanced in the requesting state before extradition could occur, to avoid those extradited spending long periods in pre-trial detention while investigations continued. The court reviewed existing authority and found that the relevant statutory provisions were clear and unambiguous and reference to Parliamentary material in accordance with the rule in Pepper v Hart was not warranted. The court also held that the first limb of the EA 2003, s 12A test was satisfied by a decision to charge and try made by a prosecutor, and that no formal, procedural step was necessary unless required by domestic law. Written by Ben Brandon, partner, barrister at Mishcon de Reya LLP. or to read the full analysis.