LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Planning conditions, obligations and the community infrastructure levy / Planning conditions

Legal News

Extent of power to impose planning condition which alters development as applied for application of Wheatcroft and Newbury tests (Suliman v Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council)

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Extent of power to impose planning condition which alters development as applied for application of Wheatcroft and Newbury tests (Suliman v Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The Planning Court dismissed a claim for judicial review of a decision to grant full planning permission for a large mixed use development on a site w adjoining the claimant’s home. In doing so it provided a useful interpretation of the Wheatcroft and Newbury tests on the power to impose conditions and the extent to which a decision maker can accept amendments to schemes. Written by Celina Colquhoun, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More