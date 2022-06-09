Extent of power to impose planning condition which alters development as applied for application of Wheatcroft and Newbury tests (Suliman v Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council)

Planning analysis: The Planning Court dismissed a claim for judicial review of a decision to grant full planning permission for a large mixed use development on a site w adjoining the claimant’s home. In doing so it provided a useful interpretation of the Wheatcroft and Newbury tests on the power to impose conditions and the extent to which a decision maker can accept amendments to schemes. Written by Celina Colquhoun, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers.
