- Extent of attempt to comply with unless order is relevant when considering relief from sanctions (Polyclear v Mezowicz and others)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What is the background?
- Relevant law
- Background facts
- Decision of the employment tribunal
- What did the EAT decide?
Article summary
Employment analysis: When determining an application for ‘relief from sanctions’ under Rule 38(2) following a failure to comply with an unless order, a tribunal should take into account the party’s attempt to comply with the unless order, to analyse the extent of the failure in material compliance, when weighing up the interests of justice. When there is a dispute about whether there was sufficient compliance with the order in the first place, and, if it is found that there was not, the party intends to make an application for relief from sanctions, a possible approach is for the tribunal to consider both the issue of compliance and relief from sanctions at the same time, according to the EAT.
