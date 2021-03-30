Extensions of time for Judicial Reviews of planning permissions (R (oao Croyde Area Residents Association) v North Devon DC)

Planning analysis: A decision of the High Court extending time by more than six years for the judicial review of a planning permission. In what was described as a ‘highly unusual’ and exceptional case, the court applied the factors set out in the Thornton Hall and Gerber authorities and decided to quash a planning permission which had granted consent for a large extension to a caravan site in an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB). An overriding factor was the harm to the AONB. The court also held that the statutory time bar on challenges to appeal decisions granting lawful development certificates (LDC) did not apply to prevent an out of time challenge to the underlying planning permission. Written by Jenny Wigley QC, barrister at Landmark Chambers.
