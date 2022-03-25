Extension of time under Human Rights Act—refused where claim could have been brought earlier (Rafiq v Thurrock DC)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Claims under section 7 of the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998) must be brought within one year of the act complained of unless a longer period is considered by the court to be equitable in all the circumstances. The claimant’s application for an extension of the one-year period in this case was refused following a comprehensive review of the case law under HRA 1998, s 7(5) and its application to the particular facts. The main reason for the refusal of the extension of time in this case was that there are strong arguments of fairness, good administration and the proper conduct of litigation for judicial review and Human Rights Act damages claims arising out of the same facts to be considered in the round and dealt with together. The case is particularly relevant for practitioners advising clients in urgent cases where there may be a potential claim for damages after the immediate issue is resolved. Written by Galina Ward QC, barrister at Landmark Chambers. or to read the full analysis.