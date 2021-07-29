menu-search
Extension of time refused by Court of Appeal despite coronavirus (COVID-19) (Watts v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)

Published on: 29 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This is the first Court of Appeal case dealing with extension of time applications within the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Court of Appeal held that the High Court was right to refuse an application for an extension of time to provide a transcript. The appellant had not made sufficient efforts—even within the context of the restrictions of the pandemic, to obtain a transcript. The appellant’s argument that the pandemic had affected his ability to obtain a transcript in a timely manner was insufficiently evidenced. Written by Oberon Kwok, barrister at Selborne Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

