Extension of capital gains tax 'no gain no loss' window on separation and divorce

Published on: 22 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Family analysis: In May 2021 the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) published its second report on capital gains tax (CGT), making various recommendations for reform. HM Treasury responded to the report on 30 November 2021. One of the recommendations that the Treasury accepted was to extend the period during which transfers of assets can be made between separating spouses and civil partners on divorce/dissolution without triggering a CGT charge. Michael Duffy, associate at Boodle Hatfield, examines the proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

