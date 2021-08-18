menu-search
Exploring the Digital Dispute Resolution Rules

Published on: 18 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What was the background to, and motivation for, the Rules?
  • What is the overall purpose of the Rules?
  • How are the Rules incorporated?
  • Is there a possibility for a hybrid-dispute resolution (DR) approach so that the Rules are incorporated for certain disputes but not for others? If so, what do you think is the likely uptake of such a hybrid approach?
  • Given the scope for modification of the Rules contemplated by Rule 3, do you anticipate any satellite litigation on such clauses?
  • How do the DDRR interact with automatic dispute resolution processes?
  • What role is played by arbitration in the Rules?
  • How are proceedings commenced?
    • More...

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: David McIlwaine (partner), Mastane Williamson (associate) and Alexandra Algazy (trainee solicitor) of Pinsent Masons LLP reflect on LawtechUK’s UK Jurisdiction Taskforce (UKJT)’s Digital Dispute Resolution Rules (the Rules), which were launched in April 2021. Mr McIlwaine was a member of the Rules drafting team. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

