Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Tax

Legal News

Exploring Scotland’s new devolved tax powers

Exploring Scotland’s new devolved tax powers
Published on: 27 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Exploring Scotland’s new devolved tax powers
  • Original news
  • What are the Scottish parliament’s powers in relation to Income Tax?
  • Does the Scottish rate resolution need to be enshrined in law or is the decision in Parliament sufficient?
  • What is the effect of the Scottish rate resolution for 2017–18?
  • The Draft Budget gave a commitment to freeze rates for the whole parliament and only to increase thresholds by Consumer Price Index. Does that commitment still stand and would we expect to see that enshrined in law?
  • What will employers need to consider regarding the difference in thresholds between Scotland and the rest of the UK?
  • Who is responsible for identifying who are Scottish taxpayers?
  • What is the position if the employer is based in England and the employee works part of the week in Scotland and part of the week in England?

Article summary

Tax analysis: Ronnie Brown, partner at Burness Paull LLP, outlines Scottish Parliament’s powers to determines income tax rates for Scottish taxpayers, and says that companies will need to be aware of employees residing outside Scotland that are subject to Scottish income tax and ensure their payroll systems accommodate this difference in income tax withholdings or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More