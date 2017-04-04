Exploring recent changes to taxation of offshore trusts

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Ray McCann, partner at Joseph Hage Aaronson, analyses the draft Finance Bill 2017 containing changes to the taxation of non-UK domiciled individuals, which will be effective from 6 April 2017, and warns that time is very short for individuals who intend to settle a non-UK trust in advance of becoming deemed domicile on 6 April 2017. or to read the full analysis.