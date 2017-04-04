Sign-in Help
Exploring recent changes to taxation of offshore trusts

Published on: 04 April 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Exploring recent changes to taxation of offshore trusts
  • Original news
  • What is the background to this legislation?
  • Are there any major differences between the current draft legislation and previous versions?
  • What do you make of the government’s decision not to include certain draft measures that had been issued in December 2016 and January 2017 in FB 2017 published on 20 March 2017?
  • Do you see any planning opportunities?
  • What should practitioners be telling their clients?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Ray McCann, partner at Joseph Hage Aaronson, analyses the draft Finance Bill 2017 containing changes to the taxation of non-UK domiciled individuals, which will be effective from 6 April 2017, and warns that time is very short for individuals who intend to settle a non-UK trust in advance of becoming deemed domicile on 6 April 2017. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

