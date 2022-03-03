- Expiry of the Coronavirus Act’s temporary provisions
- Temporary powers and time limits
- Suspension, revival and early expiry
- The 25 March 2022 deadline
- Some provisions will be extended
- Scrutiny of remaining provisions
- Permanent powers
- What about Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?
Article summary
Public Law analysis: In March 2020, Parliament passed the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). This wide-ranging legislation conferred a suite of powers and temporary flexibilities across a range of policy areas, to enable the public sector to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Some provisions in the CA 2020 are permanent, but others are temporary. Temporary provisions, if they have not already expired, will expire by 25 March 2022 (two years after the CA 2020 was passed). The government has set out its plans for how this deadline will be dealt with in its ‘COVID-19 Response: Living with Covid-19’ policy paper. In this insight, Graeme Cowie, constitutional law researcher in the House of Commons Library, explains the implications of the impending changes.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.