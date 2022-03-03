LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Expiry of the Coronavirus Act’s temporary provisions

Published on: 03 March 2022
Article summary

Public Law analysis: In March 2020, Parliament passed the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). This wide-ranging legislation conferred a suite of powers and temporary flexibilities across a range of policy areas, to enable the public sector to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Some provisions in the CA 2020 are permanent, but others are temporary. Temporary provisions, if they have not already expired, will expire by 25 March 2022 (two years after the CA 2020 was passed). The government has set out its plans for how this deadline will be dealt with in its 'COVID-19 Response: Living with Covid-19' policy paper. In this insight, Graeme Cowie, constitutional law researcher in the House of Commons Library, explains the implications of the impending changes.

