Expertise of the investor not relevant where adviser gives poor transfer advice (Mrs H, FOS—DRN5676457)

Published on: 30 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Financial Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this decision?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the decision of Mrs H, FOS—DRN5676457 the Financial Ombudsman upheld a complaint that an adviser provided inaccurate transfer value advice, despite the investor being a former financial adviser. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

