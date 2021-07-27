menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Public procurement / Procurement procedure

Legal News

Expert evidence in public procurement challenges (Bop-Me Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Published on: 27 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Expert evidence in public procurement challenges (Bop-Me Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The claimant applied for permission to rely on expert evidence in support of its challenge to the Secretary of State’s award of public contracts for the procurement of face masks. The Secretary of State resisted the application, arguing that all of the issues identified by the claimant for an expert were legal questions and not appropriate for expert evidence. Following a brief review of the authorities on the admissibility of expert evidence in procurement challenges, the court concluded that one of the issues identified by the claimant, concerning whether testing reports were compliant, was appropriate for expert evidence and that permission should be granted for expert evidence limited to this issue. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister, Normanton Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More