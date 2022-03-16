LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Expert analysis—what tighter US sanctions against Russia mean for companies

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  • New US economic sanctions
  • Blocking and other sanctions targeting designated persons and entities
  • Disconnecting Russian financial institutions
  • Russian state instrumentalities
  • New debt and equity of major Russian companies
  • Sanctions against Belarus' defence sector and financial institutions
  • Territorial sanctions
  • Sanctions against Russia's oil and natural gas industries
  • US export controls
    • More...

Article summary

Law360: In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February , the US, in close collaboration with key global allies, levied a series of increasingly broad and far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus and separatist regions of Ukraine.

