Expansion of the Health and Care Worker Visa

Article summary

Immigration analysis: On 24 December 2021, the Home Office announced that they would be making changes to the Health and Care Worker visa route and Shortage Occupation List in order to combat a significant worker shortage in the health and social care sector. Arshia Hashmi and Huzaifa Moosa of Brabners LLP consider the impact of the government’s plans for addressing the worker shortage by increasing the number of roles eligible for sponsorship under the Health and Care Worker visa route, and adding care workers to the Shortage Occupation List. or to read the full analysis.