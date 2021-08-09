menu-search
Expanding corporate criminal liability—the impact for businesses

Published on: 09 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Expanding corporate criminal liability—the impact for businesses
  • Why are these failure to prevent offences considered to be a suitable method to ensure businesses operate within the law?
  • How have businesses adapted to ensure they don't commit the current failure to prevent offences and has compliance been over-complicated/overburdensome?
  • What impact would extending the number of failure to prevent offences to wider economic crimes have on businesses?
  • Businesses are used to operating within administrative/ regulatory regimes. Is there any role for the criminal law here? Could not the same aim be achieved by extending the administrative/regulatory regimes businesses already know and understand?
  • What are your predictions for how the law in this area will develop?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Law Commission is currently seeking views on whether and how the law relating to corporate criminal liability can be improved and one option being considered is expanding the number of failure to prevent offences for organisations. In the latest article in our series, barristers Shiv Haria-Shah and Quinton Newcomb of FOUR Law & Investigations, consider the impact these changes may have for businesses.

