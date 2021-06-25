- Expanding corporate criminal liability—are DPAs fit for purpose?
- The Law Commission’s discussion paper specifically considers DPAs. What role do DPAs play in holding businesses to account for criminal conduct and how successful are they in achieving this aim?
- When a DPA is approved, there is an acceptance that it is in the public interest not to prosecute that business. Is the perceived success of DPAs an argument in favour of using mechanisms outside of the criminal law to punish and impose change within businesses? What advantages are there to keeping the DPA regime within the remit of the criminal courts?
- DPAs are only available for a specific range of offences and can only be entered into by selected prosecutors. Do you think the range of offences for which DPAs can be available should be increased and why?
- There have been a number of cases now where DPAs have been entered into which have been based on the criminal conduct of individuals within the organisation, yet the prosecutions of those individuals have failed. What impact do you think this will have on organisations considering whether to entered DPA discussions with the SFO or CPS? Will this impact the overall effectiveness of DPAs?
Article summary
Corporate Crime analysis: In the third in our series of analysis on the Law Commission’s consultation on reforming corporate criminal liability, Neil Swift, partner at Peters & Peters, considers the suitability of deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) as a means of holding businesses to account for a wider range of criminal conduct.
