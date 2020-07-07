Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Exercise of testamentary options and interest on instalments payable under them (Re estate of Edna May Phoenix)

Exercise of testamentary options and interest on instalments payable under them (Re estate of Edna May Phoenix)
Published on: 07 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Exercise of testamentary options and interest on instalments payable under them (Re estate of Edna May Phoenix)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Service of the notice
  • Interest
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: A Will named three executors (one professional plus the two residuary beneficiaries). The clause naming the executors only specified the address of the professional. Another clause conveyed an option to purchase land, exercisable by notice served on the executors. The beneficiary of the option served his notice by handing it to the professional executor at the address described in the Will. It was accepted that, to be valid, service had to be on all three executors. The other executor said the notice was void as it was not served on him. The court, however, held that the clause naming the executors should be interpreted as specifying the professional’s address as the address for service for all of them. The notice was therefore valid. However, since the payment pursuant to the option had not been accepted, payment was late. The court held that interest was therefore payable under section 35A of the Senior Courts Act 1981 (SCA 1981). Written by Francis Ng, barrister, at Selborne Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
2 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
2 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More