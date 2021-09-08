Executors—beware section 284 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Sleight (as trustee in bankruptcy of Charles Edward Holdroyd deceased) v Callin)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This decision clearly demonstrates the dangers of dealing with assets falling within the assets of a deceased's estate, where that estate is insolvent and subsequently the subject of an insolvency administration order pursuant to the Administration of Insolvent Estates of Deceased Persons Order 1986, SI 1986/1999 (DPO 1986). In such cases, section 284 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) as amended by the DPO 1986 operates to avoid any dispositions from a deceased's estate from the date of death (which on the facts of this case, was almost seven years before the making of the insolvency administration order). The judge found that by operation of IA 1986, s 284, the sole executor held various assets that she had received from the deceased's estate in her personal capacity on trust for the insolvent estate of the deceased. Furthermore, the judge found that due to her position as executor of the deceased's estate and the application of the 'no-conflict rule' she was not in a position to exploit various opportunities and as such, held the profits of those opportunities on constructive trust for the deceased's estate. Written by James A Davies, barrister at Enterprise Chambers.