LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Wills & Probate

Legal News

Executors—beware section 284 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Sleight (as trustee in bankruptcy of Charles Edward Holdroyd deceased) v Callin)

Published on: 08 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Executors—beware section 284 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Sleight (as trustee in bankruptcy of Charles Edward Holdroyd deceased) v Callin)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This decision clearly demonstrates the dangers of dealing with assets falling within the assets of a deceased’s estate, where that estate is insolvent and subsequently the subject of an insolvency administration order pursuant to the Administration of Insolvent Estates of Deceased Persons Order 1986, SI 1986/1999 (DPO 1986). In such cases, section 284 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) as amended by the DPO 1986 operates to avoid any dispositions from a deceased’s estate from the date of death (which on the facts of this case, was almost seven years before the making of the insolvency administration order). The judge found that by operation of IA 1986, s 284, the sole executor held various assets that she had received from the deceased’s estate in her personal capacity on trust for the insolvent estate of the deceased. Furthermore, the judge found that due to her position as executor of the deceased’s estate and the application of the ‘no-conflict rule’ she was not in a position to exploit various opportunities and as such, held the profits of those opportunities on constructive trust for the deceased’s estate. Written by James A Davies, barrister at Enterprise Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More