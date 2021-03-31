Executive liable to defrauded investors in £2m fund scheme

Law360, London: A judge ruled on 30 March 2021 that an investment company’s ‘shadow director’ must repay investors defrauded out of more than £2m (US$2.7m) as part of a scheme to fund claims against financial institutions, saying the business was being run as a ‘Ponzi scheme’.

