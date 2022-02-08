Execution of residential tenancy documents by corporate landlords (Northwood (Solihull) Ltd v Cooke)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The Court of Appeal provided welcome clarification on the vexed issue of whether corporate landlords must ‘execute’ notices and deposit certificates by complying with the formal requirements of section 44 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006). The court held that section 8 of the Housing Act 1988 (HA 1988) is complied with if a notice is signed by a human agent on a corporate landlord’s behalf, and that a confirmatory certificate on the tenancy deposit information prescribed by section 213 of the Housing Act 2004 (HA 2004) can be signed by a person authorised by a corporate landlord. Tenants will no longer be able to defend possession claims on the basis of excessively technical arguments about signatures by corporate landlords. Written by Tom Morris, barrister at Landmark Chambers. or to read the full analysis.