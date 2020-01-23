Sign-in Help
Exclusive jurisdiction and the ability to confer international jurisdiction on courts in a different Member State (Tiger and Others)

Published on: 23 January 2020
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on the jurisdiction in respect of an action brought in France by a trustee in bankruptcy appointed by a court in the UK seeking a declaration in relation to property within France. The ECJ ruled that the action derived directly from the main insolvency proceedings and was ‘closely connected’ to those proceedings on the basis that the action arose by virtue of UK bankruptcy law and was brought as part of the trustee’s general duties. Therefore, the UK had exclusive jurisdiction in respect of the trustee’s action. Although the UK courts had authorised the trustee to bring an action in France, this did not amount to conferring international jurisdiction on the French courts. Written by Alan Bennett, partner and head of Restructuring and Insolvency at Ashfords LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

