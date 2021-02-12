Sign-in Help
Exclusion grounds in public procurement—requiring voluntary self-cleaning at point of tender (RTS v Vlaams Gewest)

Published on: 12 February 2021
Public Law analysis: In this case, the Court of Justice considered questions on the compatibility of Belgian legislation dealing with the exclusion of economic operators under exclusion grounds under Article 57 of the EU Public Procurement Directive on public procurement where the contracting authority required an economic operator to provide self-cleaning evidence on their own initiative. The court held that Article 57 of the EU Public Procurement Directive precludes a practice of requiring economic operators to voluntarily provide self-cleaning evidence in respect of discretionary exclusion grounds at the time they submit their request to participate or their tenders, to the extent that such an obligation is not included either in the relevant national rules or in the tender documents. There were also issues before the court as to the direct effect of the EU Public Procurement Directive in the Member States. Written by Stuart Brown, associate, at Trowers & Hamlins. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

