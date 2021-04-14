Sign-in Help
Exclusion clauses in online consumer contracts (Green v Betfred)

Published on: 14 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Commercial analysis: The court allowed Mr Green’s application for summary judgment and ordered Petfre (Gibraltar) Ltd (t/a Betfred) (Betfred) to pay him his winnings of over £1.7m. The key issue in this case was whether Betfred could rely on various exclusion clauses to avoid liability and to avoid paying out Mr Green’s winnings. The judgment helpfully summarises the relevant law on the interpretation and incorporation of exclusion clauses in consumer contracts. The case is a useful example of the enforceability of exclusion clauses contained in online terms and conditions, including in click-wrap agreements, and deals with the types of issue which may prevent a trader from relying on them. Written by Nicole Bollard, barrister at 3PB Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

