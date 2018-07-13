Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Funding arrangements

Legal News

Examining the Ministry of Justice post-implementation review of Part 2 of LASPO 2012

Examining the Ministry of Justice post-implementation review of Part 2 of LASPO 2012
Published on: 13 July 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Examining the Ministry of Justice post-implementation review of Part 2 of LASPO 2012
  • Original news
  • What is the background to this review?
  • What are the key themes being covered?
  • Is there anything surprising in the review?
  • What do you think the outcome or next steps will be?
  • Success fees and ATE insurance
  • DBAs
  • Part 36 offers
  • Referral fees
    • More...

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is reviewing Part 2 of the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012), with the aim of examining whether the legislation has met its objectives or whether other issues need addressing. Alex Bagnall, associate and costs advocate of Just Costs Solicitors in Manchester, examines the MoJ paper and comments on whether the MoJ will make any changes as a result of this review. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More