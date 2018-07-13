- Examining the Ministry of Justice post-implementation review of Part 2 of LASPO 2012
- Original news
- What is the background to this review?
- What are the key themes being covered?
- Is there anything surprising in the review?
- What do you think the outcome or next steps will be?
- Success fees and ATE insurance
- DBAs
- Part 36 offers
- Referral fees
More...
- Other matters
Less...
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is reviewing Part 2 of the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012), with the aim of examining whether the legislation has met its objectives or whether other issues need addressing. Alex Bagnall, associate and costs advocate of Just Costs Solicitors in Manchester, examines the MoJ paper and comments on whether the MoJ will make any changes as a result of this review.
