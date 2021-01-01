Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU was finally agreed just days before the Brexit transition period expired at 11pm on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day). This left very little time for either side to implement the EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), and associated agreements, within their own legal systems. On the EU side, Article 218(5) TFEU allowed for provisional application the deal from 1 January 2021, pending ratification. This meant that the European Parliament was able to postpone its meeting to debate the agreement until the new year, but in the UK urgent primary legislation was required before IP completion day. The European Union (Future Relationship) Bill was therefore introduced to Parliament on 30 December 2020, and having completed all its Parliamentary stages in a single day, the Bill received Royal Assent as the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020. Alfred Artley, barrister at Monckton Chambers examines the legislation and its implications for UK law. or to read the full analysis.