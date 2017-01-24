Sign-in Help
Corporate Crime / Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences / Tax evasion offences

Examining the duty to notify HMRC of offshore structures

Published on: 24 January 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What is the background to this consultation?
  • What does the consultation propose?
  • Who will have to notify the offshore arrangements?
  • Is HMRC expected to take a hallmarks-based approach to any requirement to notify?
  • Does the proposal fill a perceived gap, as HMRC argues?
  • What could be the impact on offshore jurisdictions of such a requirement?
  • What could be the impact on advisers in this area?
  • What type of structures are expected to be targeted by this proposal?
    • More...

Article summary

Private Client analysis: As part of its ongoing strategy to combat offshore tax evasion, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has released a consultation seeking views on a proposed new legal requirement that intermediaries creating or promoting certain complex offshore financial arrangements notify HMRC of their creation. Stephen Outhwaite, director at Outhwaite Associates Ltd, considers the consultation and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

