- Examining the duty to notify HMRC of offshore structures
- Original news
- What is the background to this consultation?
- What does the consultation propose?
- Who will have to notify the offshore arrangements?
- Is HMRC expected to take a hallmarks-based approach to any requirement to notify?
- Does the proposal fill a perceived gap, as HMRC argues?
- What could be the impact on offshore jurisdictions of such a requirement?
- What could be the impact on advisers in this area?
- What type of structures are expected to be targeted by this proposal?
- Do you recommend that stakeholders contribute to the consultation?
Article summary
Private Client analysis: As part of its ongoing strategy to combat offshore tax evasion, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has released a consultation seeking views on a proposed new legal requirement that intermediaries creating or promoting certain complex offshore financial arrangements notify HMRC of their creation. Stephen Outhwaite, director at Outhwaite Associates Ltd, considers the consultation and its implications.
