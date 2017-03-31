Sign-in Help
Examining the consultation response to the draft Fee-Paid Judges Regulations

Published on: 31 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Article summary

Pensions analysis: The government’s proposed fee-paid judicial pension scheme (FPJPS) aims to implement a scheme to provide eligible fee-paid judges with pension benefits that are equivalent to those provided to their salaried counterparts. Elizabeth Ovey, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers, examines and assesses the response to the government’s draft Regulations on the new scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

