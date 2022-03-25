LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Examination order under CPR 71 made against undischarged bankrupt (Hijazi v Yaxley-Lennon)

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: Master Dagnall has ordered a judgment debtor to attend court and give evidence as to their financial means under CPR 71, notwithstanding the fact that they are now an undischarged bankrupt. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

